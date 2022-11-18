Hurst (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Hurst was forced out with a concussion during the Saints' Week 10 loss to the Steelers, leaving him sidelined for each practice ahead of Sunday's game. The starting left tackle will now look to clear the league's protocols before New Orleans' next game against San Francisco on Sunday, Nov. 27. With the availability of guard Andrus Peat (triceps) up in the air, the Saints may be left with a patchwork offensive line against the Rams' dominant defensive front.