Hurst (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Hurst is now slated to miss the rest of Sunday's contest versus Pittsburgh due to concussion symptoms. With fellow left tackle Trevor Penning (toe) already ruled out for Week 10, Landon Young, Lewis Kidd and Calvin Throckmorton are candidates to replace the 30-year-old on the team's offensive line.