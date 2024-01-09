The Saints signed Robinson due to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Robinson is a four-year veteran with 2,264 career regular-season rushing yards to his name, though nearly half of those came in his rookie season in 2020. An Achilles tear suffered in Week 16 of 2021 derailed his once-promising career, and the Illinois State product has played in only 12 games over the past two seasons, spending almost all of 2023 on Green Bay's practice squad. Robinson joined New Orleans' practice squad in mid-December, and the organization apparently liked what they saw from him enough to want to give him a shot at making the roster next year, though it remains to be seen how much Robinson has left in the tank.