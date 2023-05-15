Washington is signing a one-year contract with the Saints, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The 2018 second-round pick had 735 yards for Pittsburgh his second pro season but otherwise has finished below 400 yards in every campaign, including last year when a broken foot and subsequent slide down the depth chart limited him to two games and zero catches for Dallas. The 27-year-old Washington now heads to New Orleans, where Chris Olave, Michael Thomas (toe) and Rashid Shaheed profile as the likely top three WRs. Washington will compete for a depth role amongst a group that includes Tre'Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood, Bryan Edwards and sixth-round rookie A.T. Perry.