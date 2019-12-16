Play

Jenkins (ankle) was claimed off waivers by the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jenkins will not be eligible to play in the Saints' Monday night matchup with the Colts, but he will join the team for the rest of the season after being waived by the Giants last week. Jenkins figures to slot in somewhere behind starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple and see action in multiple-defensive-back formations.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories