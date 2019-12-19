Play

Jenkins (ankle) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

The 31-year-old wasn't practicing due to the ankle injury before being waived by the Giants last week, but he's now apparently recovered from the injury. Jenkins provides quality depth at cornerback for New Orleans behind starters Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories