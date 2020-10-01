Jenkins (shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jenkins didn't practice due to an illness Wednesday, but it now appears as though he's managing a shoulder injury. If the starting cornerback is able to upgrade to full practice activity Friday, he'll dissolve any worries about his Week 4 availability.
