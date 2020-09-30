Jenkins (illness) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
This doesn't appear to be related to COVID-19, but Jenkins is away from the team nonetheless. As an every-snap player, Jenkins' availability is crucial against the Lions on Sunday, but returning to practice in any capacity would signal he should be ready for Week 4.
