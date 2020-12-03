Jenkins (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Jenkins was forced out of Sunday's win over the Broncos due to his knee injury, and it now looks as though his status for Week 13 is also uncertain. Ken Crawley and Patrick Robinson are the only other healthy cornerbacks on New Orleans' roster, aside from starter Marshon Lattimore.
More News
-
Saints' Janoris Jenkins: Picks up knee injury•
-
Saints' Janoris Jenkins: Second interception of season•
-
Saints' Janoris Jenkins: Absent from injury report•
-
Saints' Janoris Jenkins: Can't go Monday•
-
Saints' Janoris Jenkins: Not able to practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Janoris Jenkins: Won't play Sunday•