Jenkins (shoulder) was a non-participant during the Saints' practice session Thursday.
The 31-year-old cornerback missed his first game action of the season in Week 4, as the Saints surrendered 206 passing yards and three touchdowns to Detroit's Matthew Stafford in a 35-29 win. Jenkins has been very sturdy in coverage this season when active, allowing a 57.9 percent completion rate with zero touchdowns surrendered. If he misses a second consecutive start Monday night against the Chargers, Patrick Robinson would be entrusted with a more vital role in the secondary.