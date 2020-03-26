Jenkins' restructured contact includes a two-year, $16.75 million extension that will keep him in New Orleans through 2022, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jenkins initially carried a $11.25 million cap hit for 2020, but the Saints were able to reduce that number with the extension and open up more cap space in the process. As a result, the remainder of his contract is now functionally a three-year, $27 million deal that includes $10.2 million guaranteed. Since all the guaranteed money is due in 2020, the Saints can cut Jenkins with no financial repercussions in 2021 or 2022 if his performance dips.