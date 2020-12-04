Jenkins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Jenkins was unable to practice all week after injuring his knee in last week's win over the Broncos. Ken Crawley is expected to start opposite Marshon Lattimore at cornerback in the dangerously thin Saints secondary.
