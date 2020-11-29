Jenkins was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Broncos with a knee injury, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
There's no indication about the severity of Jenkins' injury. Marshon Lattimore and Patrick Robinson are the only healthy cornerbacks left on the roster. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, typically a safety, may handle some reps at corner if Jenkins can't return.
