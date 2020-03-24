Saints' Janoris Jenkins: Re-negotiates contract
Jenkins and the Saints agreed on a re-structured contract Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The specifics surrounding the new deal remain unclear, but with Jenkins set to count $11.25 million against the cap, the team found a way to create cap space. After the 31-year-old cornerback joined the Saints in Week 16, he started two of three games (including playoffs) and appears in line for a similar role again in 2020.
