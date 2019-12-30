Play

Jenkins produced five tackles (all solo) and an interception in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Jenkins snagged his first interception as a member of the Saints, picking off Kyle Allen in the end zone just inside the two-minute mark of the contest. He should provide some solid depth and veteran leadership in New Orleans, especially as the team heads into the postseason.

