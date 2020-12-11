Jenkins (knee) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
After missing last week's game against the Falcons, Jenkins will return to the lineup just in time for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts' first career start. Jenkins has been solid in coverage this season, allowing a 58.9 passer rating when targeted over nine games.
