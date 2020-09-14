Jenkins totaled nine tackles (eight solo), one pass defended and a 36-yard interception returned for a touchdown in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Saints.

With another solid showing, Jenkins is showing why the Saints picked him up last season and subsequently extended his contract through 2022. The veteran corner displayed his nose for the end zone once again, recording his eighth career pick-six, moving him into a tie for eighth all time in NFL history for interceptions returned for touchdowns. He'll face Las Vegas' young receiving corps in Week 2.