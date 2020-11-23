site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Janoris Jenkins: Second interception of season
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jenkins totaled five tackles (four solo) and an interception in the Saints' 24-9 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Jenkins brought in his second interception of the season and first since Week 1. He'll look to replicate the performance against a turnover-prone Denver squad in Week 12.
