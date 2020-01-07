Saints' Janoris Jenkins: Solid play in two appearances
Jenkins recorded seven tackles (five solo) and an interception in just two appearances for New Orleans in 2019.
Jenkins was snagged off waivers by the Saints after the Giants cut him for using a slur on Twitter, and he appeared in two regular-season contests for New Orleans. He was solid in those contests, and he played an important role in the Saints' first-round playoff loss, recording eight tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble. He's under contract through 2021, though his $10.15M salary for 2020 is non-guaranteed, and the Saints could cleanly cut ties with him in the off season. He has 23 career interceptions in eight NFL seasons (including five in 2019), and his proven track record may entice the organization to keep him around for the final year of his deal.
