Jenkins had six tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs.
Kansas City's offense dictated the game and ran 98 plays with a 41:14 time of possession, and Jenkins missed only one snap. The 32-year-old has 46 tackles (37 solo), 10 passes defensed and three interceptions in 11 games this season.
