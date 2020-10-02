Jenkins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
With both Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) sidelined, New Orleans will turn to Justin Hardee and Patrick Robinson at the cornerback position. Jenkins will hope to heal up in time for the team's Week 5 game against the Chargers.
