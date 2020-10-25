Cook secured three of four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran tight end was in line for a potentially elevated workload Sunday with both Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (illness) out of action, but Cook ultimately logged his second-lowest target tally of the campaign. Fortunately, Cook found the end zone for the second consecutive contest, opening the scoring on the afternoon with an excellent contested catch in the right corner of the end zone to cap off a game-opening 14-play, 75-yard drive. Cook should continue to have plenty of fantasy upside Week 8, despite a tough matchup versus the Bears, as Sanders is slated to miss the contest and Thomas reportedly also is in danger of having to sit out.