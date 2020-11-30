Cook did not haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 31-3 win against the Broncos.

It was a low-volume passing script for the Saints in Week 12, as Denver could muster hardly any offensive momentum with practice squad call-up Kendall Hinton -- and a myriad of Broncos RBs -- taking snaps under center. For the two-time Pro Bowl tight end, his mid-season slump continues, as Cook has just one combined catch for six receiving yards over his past three outings. This after he posted at least two receptions in every one of his appearances Weeks 1 through 9, with an average output of 39.9 receiving yards per game during that span. Taysom Hill is likely to remain his QB for a Week 13 matchup against the Falcons.