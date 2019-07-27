Cook is receiving increased looks from Drew Brees in training camp with Michael Thomas (contract dispute) holding out, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Cook signed with the Saints in May, and appears to be making the most of his increased reps with Brees. The veteran tight end is coming off a career year in Oakland, in which he notched career-highs in catches (68), yards (896) and touchdowns (6). Cook stands to play a big role in New Orleans' receiving game in 2019 if he and Brees are able to establish solid chemistry before Week 1.