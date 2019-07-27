Saints' Jared Cook: Building chemistry
Cook is receiving increased looks from Drew Brees in training camp with Michael Thomas (contract dispute) holding out, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Cook signed with the Saints in May, and appears to be making the most of his increased reps with Brees. The veteran tight end is coming off a career year in Oakland, in which he notched career-highs in catches (68), yards (896) and touchdowns (6). Cook stands to play a big role in New Orleans' receiving game in 2019 if he and Brees are able to establish solid chemistry before Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...