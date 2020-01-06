Cook brought in all five of his targets for 54 yards in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

As expected, Cook was one of Drew Brees' primary targets in Sunday's loss, though he failed to find the end zone or break off any long gainers. The South Carolina product will head into his 12th year looking to build on a highly-productive first season with New Orleans that saw him grab a career-high nine touchdowns.