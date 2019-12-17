Cook brought in all four of his targets for 54 yards in the Saints' 34-7 win over the Colts on Monday.

Though he didn't reach the end-zone, Cook produced a solid receiving line in Monday's demolition of the Colts. Cook has seen his receptions and receiving yards diminish significantly from his big 2018 campaign in Oakland, though he's already matched his season-high in touchdowns (six) with two games left on the schedule. Fire him up as a TE1 in Week 16 when he takes on his former team, the Tennessee Titans.