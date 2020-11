Cook caught his only target for six yards in the Saints' 24-9 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The disappointing performance was Cook's third straight dud, as he's now gone just 3-36-0 combined across his last three contests. The matchup with Atlanta was a get-right spot, but a bounce-back game failed to materialize. Cook will be tough to trust as more than a touchdown-dependent fantasy option in Week 12 against Denver.