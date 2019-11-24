Saints' Jared Cook: Continues mid-season surge
Cook caught six of eight targets for 99 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-31 win against the Panthers.
The 32-year-old tight end finds himself amidst a mid-season renaissance, having accounted for 70-plus receiving yards or a touchdown in five consecutive games. Cook got off to an ice-cold start to the season with eight combined catches for 90 yards and zero touchdowns Weeks 1 through 4, but as the season has progressed, he's been seeing a higher percentage of offensive opportunities -- as exhibited by his per-game target share enhancing to 5.8 over his past six games, compared to just four targets per game Weeks 1 through 3. Cook's upcoming matchup against Atlanta does not provide optimal circumstance for a breakout performance, however, as the Falcons contained Tampa Bay tight ends to one combined catch for 10 yards Sunday.
