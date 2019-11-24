Cook caught six of eight targets for 99 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-31 win against the Panthers.

The 32-year-old tight end finds himself amid a midseason renaissance, having accounted for 70-plus receiving yards or a touchdown in five consecutive games. Cook got off to an ice-cold start to the season with eight combined catches for 90 yards and zero touchdowns Weeks 1 through 4, but as the campaign has progressed, he's seen a higher percentage of offensive opportunities -- as exhibited by his per-game target share enhancing to 5.8 over his past six games, compared to just four targets per game Weeks 1 through 3. Cook's upcoming matchup against Atlanta does not provide optimal circumstances for a breakout performance, however, as the Falcons contained Tampa Bay tight ends to one combined catch for 10 yards Sunday, though Tampa Bay's offense under Bruce Arians hasn't featured much of the tight end in 2019.