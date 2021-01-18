Cook caught five of seven targets for 28 yards in the Saints' 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

His final numbers in the box score were nothing to write home about, but his performance on the field was far more disastrous. Cook was the source of two turnovers in this one, fumbling once, and letting one of his seven targets bounce off him to cause a Tampa Bay interception. Set for free agency this year, it's unclear if Cook will be back in New Orleans, especially given the third-round pick the team spent on Adam Trautman in 2020. If this was indeed Cook's last game as a Saint, he leaves the Big Easy on a sour note.