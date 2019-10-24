Play

Cook (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Cook has yet to practice since putting up a 3-37-1 line on three targets in Jacksonville in Week 6. As a result, he's in danger of missing his second consecutive game Sunday against the Cardinals. Fortunately for the veteran tight end, the Saints' bye week is next up on the schedule.

