Cook failed to bring in either of his targets in the Saints' 27-13 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

New Orleans' passing game was a mess all afternoon, with Drew Brees failing to get much going in the first half and Jameis Winston not faring any better in the second. After scoring in four of his first six games to open the season, Cook has gone ice cold, securing two receptions for 30 yards combined in Weeks 9-10. A matchup with Atlanta's porous secondary offers bounce-back potential for Cook in Week 11.