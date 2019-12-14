Saints' Jared Cook: Expected to play
Cook (concussion) is expected to play Monday against the Colts, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
While the Saints have yet to release their final injury report, it seems likely Cook will either earn a questionable tag, or be cleared outright, as head coach Sean Payton seemed nearly certain his tight end would be available. Considering Cook was able to fully practice Friday, barring an extreme setback it seems likely the 32-year-old will be available Monday.
More News
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Sustains concussion Sunday•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Under evaluation for head injury•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Leads team in receiving•
-
Saints' Jared Cook: Continues midseason surge•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 injuries: Thielen, Henry, Jacobs
Adam Thielen, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs are among the high-profile players carrying some...
-
Week 15 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 15 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...