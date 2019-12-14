Cook (concussion) is expected to play Monday against the Colts, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

While the Saints have yet to release their final injury report, it seems likely Cook will either earn a questionable tag, or be cleared outright, as head coach Sean Payton seemed nearly certain his tight end would be available. Considering Cook was able to fully practice Friday, barring an extreme setback it seems likely the 32-year-old will be available Monday.