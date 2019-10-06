Cook secured four of six targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Cook finally got into the end zone for the first time in a Saints uniform, hauling in a nine-yard scoring throw from Teddy Bridgewater just before halftime to snap a 10-10 tie. The veteran tight end's reception and receiving yardage totals were also season bests, and he's now logged a solid 12 targets from Bridgewater over his last two games. Cook will look to build on the strong showing versus the Jaguars in a Week 6 road tilt.