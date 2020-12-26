Cook brought in three of four targets for 82 yards in the Saints' 52-33 win over the Vikings on Friday.

The veteran tight end was just a catch and a yard behind Emmanuel Sanders for the team lead in those categories while also tying Marquez Callaway for second in targets. Cook's 44-yard reception early in the fourth quarter was notably the longest of the game for either team and helped set up Alvin Kamara's fifth touchdown of the contest. Cook also recorded a pair of 19-yard grabs for his other two catches of the afternoon while functioning as more of a downfield threat in the absence of Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith, both on injured reserve with ankle sprains. The 33-year-old will look to finish off the regular season strong versus the Panthers in a Week 17 divisional battle.