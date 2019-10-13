Cook secured all three of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Cook secured a four-yard touchdown throw from Teddy Bridgewater early in the fourth quarter to snap a 6-6 tie and give the Saints a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The veteran tight end has started to pick up the pace of late after a frustrating first four weeks of the season, finding the end zone in two straight games. The 32-year-old will look to extend his touchdown streak against the Bears in Week 7.