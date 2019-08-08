Cook is listed as the No. 1 tight end on the Saints' initial depth chart of training camp, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.

Cook has been a member of the Saints for just four-and-a-half months, and he's already built a notable rapport with veteran signal-caller Drew Brees, making numerous highlight catches in camp. Among them, Cook gathered in a Brees pass over the middle at Wednesday's practice, per Nathan Brown of The New Orleans Advocate. Cook's presence will help to keep opposing defenses honest in an offense that features Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. The latter duo should scoop a majority of looks from Brees, but a productive campaign from Cook is possible after posting a 68-896-6 line on 101 targets with the Raiders last year.