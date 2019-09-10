Cook brought in both of his targets for 37 yards in the Saints' 30-28 win over the Texans on Monday.

Cook had a quiet night Monday, seeing just two looks in the game. His long gainer was a 31-yard catch and run where he broke free on man-to-man coverage, but he was otherwise invisible. Playing alongside target hogs Michael Thomas (13) and Alvin Kamara (8) will make it difficult for Cook to have a consistent weekly role, though his upside is undeniable playing with Drew Brees.