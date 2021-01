Cook (back) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's playoff game against the Buccaneers after logging a full practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Cook was listed as limited Wednesday and Thursday, but his return to a full session Friday paves the way for the Saints' top tight end to handle his usual role in Sunday's divisional-round game. In the team's wild-card win over the Bears last weekend, Cook caught four passes on seven targets for 40 yards.