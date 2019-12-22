Cook corralled three of four targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Cook crushed his former team with a pair of scores and a healthy receiving total Sunday, adding to his late-season charge and setting a new career high in touchdowns. In nine games played since Week 5, Cook has racked up 33 receptions for 571 yards and eight touchdowns, establishing himself as a weekly top-12 play at his position. Cook will have one more shot to add to his touchdown total when the Saints travel to Carolina in Week 17.