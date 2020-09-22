Cook caught two of five targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Raiders.

Cook extended New Orleans' first-half lead with a six-yard touchdown on third down during the second quarter. While the tight end used his body well to make that grab, Cook didn't haul in another pass until the Saints' final drive of the game. At that point, the team's struggles without Michael Thomas is the passing game were pronounced, with Tre'Quan Smith the only one to really capitalize on his absence outside of the always-involved Alvin Kamara. On the bright side, Cook has now reached 80 yards or scored a touchdown in both games thus far, offering encouragement ahead of Week 3's matchup against the Packers.