Saints' Jared Cook: Heads to locker room with limp
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cook came up noticeably limping after a catch in the second half of Sunday's game against the Packers and was taken to the locker room, Amie Just of NOLA.com reports.
It looked like a groin injury for Cook. His return should be considered questionable. Cook had two catches for 21 yards at the time of his exit.
