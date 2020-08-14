Cook said that he hopes to improve upon last season's success and make corrections, John DeShazier of NewOrleansSaints.com reports. "There are still some plays on the film that haunt me and of course, we're still going back over those plays, and running through them, but they're still plays that haunt me that I still wish I could have back," Cook said, "So it's still, you know, learning from those, talking through them, getting the report, getting on the same page."

Cook had a productive first season in the Big Easy, earning a Pro Bowl nod thanks to a 43/705/9 receiving line. He was particularly effective down the stretch, racking up 537 yards and seven scores from Weeks 10-17. The veteran tight end is optimistic he can be even better in 2020, adding "And, you know, hopefully this season will be a lot different, being that me and Drew do have a full season together and more time. So it's just working through those things and (working to) continue to get better." The Saints added Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason and drafted Adam Trautman in the third round of this year's draft, but Cook should still be a regular contributor on offense.