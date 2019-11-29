Cook caught three of six targets for 85 yards in the Saints' 26-18 win over the Falcons on Thursday.

The day could have been even bigger had he not dropped a would-be touchdown in the end zone. Despite the miscue, Cook paced the team in receiving yards and had another solid game. His late-season surge continues, as Cook has now averaged 73 yards over his past four contests, including two touchdowns in that span. Even against a tough 49ers defense, Cook will be a TE1 option in Week 14.