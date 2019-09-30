Saints' Jared Cook: Low production once again
Cook caught three passes (six targets) for 21 yards in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Cowboys.
It was another disappointing week for Cook, who has failed to top 37 yards or score a touchdown through four games. The big-play tight end has the ability to post huge fantasy numbers, but it would be hard to trust him following a rough four-week start, especially while Drew Brees (thumb) is sidelined.
