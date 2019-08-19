Saints' Jared Cook: Makes first catch of preseason
Cook caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers.
It wasn't much, but the grab was Cook's first catch as a Saint after he sat out the team's opener against the Vikings. The veteran tight end is coming off the best season of his career in Oakland, and while the New Orleans offense hasn't produced a big fantasy campaign from a tight end since Ben Watson in 2015, Cook's size, skills and athleticism should make him an attractive target for Drew Brees.
