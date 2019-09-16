Saints' Jared Cook: Makes pair of grabs in loss
Cook brought in two of seven targets for 25 yards in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Cook's catch rate was highly inefficient, but the fact he spent most of his afternoon on the receiving end of throws from Teddy Bridgewater instead of Drew Brees (hand) certainly had a part to play, as did the fact the latter suffered his one interception of the day on pass intended for the veteran tight end. Fantasy managers looking for a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster performance can take solace in the fact Cook checked in second in targets to only the prolific Michael Thomas on the afternoon. However, that, too, carries an asterisk, as it's highly likely Cook would have seen at least a couple of fewer looks had Brees been available and focused more on Alvin Kamara (three targets) and Ted Ginn (zero targets) than Bridgewater did. Cook has four receptions through his first two games and will look to boost his production in conjunction with whomever is under center during a Week 3 road battle against the Seahawks.
