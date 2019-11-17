Cook secured both of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 34-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Cook came down with a hard-fought three-yard touchdown reception just past the midway point of the second quarter, his third score of the season. The veteran tight end has notched all of them in the last four games, so he's seemingly carving out more of a niche in the offense as the season unfolds. Cook remains a solid complementary target in the Saints' passing attack heading into a Week 12 divisional battle against the Panthers.