Saints' Jared Cook: Misses another practice
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2020
3:36 pm ET 1 min read
Cook (groin) isn't practicing Friday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Cook was removed early from Sunday's loss to the Packers and now has been held out of practice all week. He doesn't seem likely to play in Sunday's game against the Lions, pending the final injury report.
