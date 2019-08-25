Cook didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Jets, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Veterans are often held out of exhibition action, even one on a new team like Cook. Making the decision easier was logging his first catch as a Saint last Sunday. However, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic noted that Cook was gimpy in the first part of Thursday's practice, and while he fit in some reps afterward, he was unable to complete the session. The nature of any health concern is unknown, but Cook is likely sitting out more as a precaution than anything.